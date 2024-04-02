Belarus presents show, depicting "arrest of Ukraine's Security Service agents"

Belarus has shown a film of how the KGB (State Security Committee of the Republic of Belarus) conducted a "mopping up operation" in the south of the country. Law enforcement officers allegedly detained "saboteurs and agents of Ukrainian secret services."

Source: European Pravda, citing independent Belarusian media outlet Zerkalo

Details: The video shows law enforcement officers beating the detainees who resist, knocking them off their feet and continuing to beat them. This happened in January 2024, when the KGB detained 12 residents of the Drahičyn district.

In a close-up shot, they show a person being hit over the head while already lying on the ground with tied hands.

Quote: "In such harsh conditions, without hesitation, our secret services, guided by the law, respond to the current combat situation," the story reads.

It was stated that since the detainees "illegally brought explosives across the border, made hiding places on Belarusian territory, and were agents of Ukrainian secret services," they do not deserve "any mercy".

The story also showed detained Dmytro Kapuza lying in the snow with a bloody leg and explained the actions of the law enforcement officers by stating that he "actively resisted, tried to hide, and posed a threat to the lives of KGB officers".

The filmmakers claimed that "under the instructions of the Security Service of Ukraine", Kapuza smuggled bags with explosives from Ukraine and hid them in hiding places, for which he received cash in "American currency."

At the same time, Kapuza mentioned a sum of €150, which he was allegedly promised for one of the layings. Additionally, on charges of terrorism, the KGB detained his wife, Olha, who supposedly photographed her husband's drops and sent them to Ukraine along with geolocation information.

Background:

In February, Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, announced the conclusion of the so-called counter-terrorist operation regime on the border with Ukraine, claiming to have detained several "saboteurs."

Before this, Belarus announced the detention by KGB officers of a reserve officer who, they claim, was working for Ukrainian secret services.

The Belarusian KGB conducted mass raids on 23 January against former political prisoners and relatives of current political detainees. The raids continued the next day.

The decrees of the security forces included articles related to financing extremist groups and participating in them. Belarusian human rights activists reported dozens of arrests.

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić condemned the recent wave of raids and arrests in Belarus.

