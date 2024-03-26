Lukashenko orders all border violators from neighbouring countries to be killed

Self-proclaimed Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, while visiting the area where the combat readiness of troops is being checked, has ordered them to not hesitate and to kill border violators.

Source: Belta, a Belarusian pro-government news agency

Quote from Lukashenko: "I will say publicly: any provocation must be stopped by armed force. There is no reason to joke with them. If they violate the state border, they must be killed. No one should hesitate. And that's what we will do."

Details: Lukashenko believes that border violators "understand only force". "Therefore, any violation of the state border is subject to punishment by death," he said.

Lukashenko did not specify which countries' citizens are currently violating the border of Belarus.

Background:

On 11 March, the Ministry of Defence of Belarus announced an inspection of the combat readiness of formations and military units. It was reported that the inspection was comprehensive. The personnel will have to conduct a series of exercises and training sessions, including live-fire exercises.

