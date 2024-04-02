Ukraine's air shield must be strengthened – Ukraine's Foreign Minister urges Dutch counterpart

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has discussed with his Dutch counterpart Hanke Bruins Slot holding Russia accountable and strengthening Ukraine's air defence capabilities.

Source: European Pravda, citing Kuleba on Twitter (X)

Details: The minister said that during the meeting, they discussed today's conference, Restoring Justice for Ukraine in The Hague and specific steps to ensure accountability for Russian atrocities.

Quote: "I informed my colleague about the increased Russian air terror, including the heavy use of ballistic missiles. Ukraine’s air shield must be strengthened, particularly with additional "Patriot" systems and missiles," Kuleba wrote.

Kuleba also thanked the Netherlands for their strong support and contribution to the defence of Ukraine and the whole of Europe.

Background:

On Tuesday, 2 April, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister is visiting The Hague, where he will hold a series of meetings and participate in a conference on ensuring accountability for Russia's crimes committed in the war against Ukraine.

