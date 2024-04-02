All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's air shield must be strengthened – Ukraine's Foreign Minister urges Dutch counterpart

Ivanna KostinaTuesday, 2 April 2024, 13:13
Ukraine's air shield must be strengthened – Ukraine's Foreign Minister urges Dutch counterpart
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has discussed with his Dutch counterpart Hanke Bruins Slot holding Russia accountable and strengthening Ukraine's air defence capabilities.

Source: European Pravda, citing Kuleba on Twitter (X)

Details: The minister said that during the meeting, they discussed today's conference, Restoring Justice for Ukraine in The Hague and specific steps to ensure accountability for Russian atrocities.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I informed my colleague about the increased Russian air terror, including the heavy use of ballistic missiles. Ukraine’s air shield must be strengthened, particularly with additional "Patriot" systems and missiles," Kuleba wrote.

Kuleba also thanked the Netherlands for their strong support and contribution to the defence of Ukraine and the whole of Europe.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Dmytro KulebaNetherlands
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024

Second dam bursts in Russia's Orsk: local refinery shut down, state of emergency declared – video

Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight – Ukrainian General Staff

Ukraine's Security Service verifying information regarding summons allegedly issued to Ukrainian journalist following his investigation

Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Ukraine's Security Service chief says situation with draft notice for journalist will be addressed

All News
Dmytro Kuleba
Ukrainian Foreign Minister flies to Hague
Ukrainian Foreign Minister calls on West to provide Ukraine with air defence
Ukraine's Foreign Minister reports Germany's dissatisfaction with Ukraine's calls for Taurus missiles
RECENT NEWS
16:36
Ukraine's spy chief backs Pope's call for general prisoner swap: We just have to convince Russia
16:16
International partners allocate over US$700 million for humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine
16:08
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister comment on new military developments: Our enemies will feel the impact
15:57
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence drones strike 4 Russian Su-30 jets and 1 amphibious aircraft in Yeysk, Russia
15:49
Polish food inspection service bans nearly 10 tonnes of Ukrainian ice cream
15:32
updatedRussians hit Kharkiv city centre, four strikes leave civilians wounded
14:58
"We are preparing a response": Zelenskyy holds talks with heads of Ukrainian military departments
14:29
UK Defence Intelligence: Russian battlefield losses decreased in March
13:55
Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024
13:28
Hungarian PM calls election of anti-Ukrainian president in Slovakia "a big win" for "advocates of peace"
All News
Advertisement: