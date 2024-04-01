Ukrainian Foreign Minister flies to Hague

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will pay a visit to the Hague on Tuesday, 2 April, where he will hold a number of meetings and take part in a conference on ensuring Russia is held responsible for the crimes committed in the war against Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs; European Pravda

During his visit to the Hague, Kuleba will hold a number of bilateral talks, in particular with his Dutch counterpart Hanke Bruins Slot.

He will also take part in the Restoring Justice for Ukraine Conference, where foreign and justice ministers will discuss the results of documenting and investigating crimes committed by the Russian occupiers on the territory of Ukraine.

"Special attention will also be focused on further steps towards the creation of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry said.

The conference will be attended by Karim Khan, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court; Marija Pejčinović Burić, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, as well as the president of Eurojust and representatives of the Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine (RD4U) and the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine (ICPA), joined by others.

As announced previously, the Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation will start accepting the first applications since 2 April. The priority category was identified as Ukrainians whose housing has been destroyed or seriously damaged.

Earlier, in an interview with the European Parliament, Markiyan Kliuchkovskyi, Executive Director of the RD4U, explained how they will seek funds from Russia to compensate Ukrainians.

