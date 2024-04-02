Ukraine's Foreign Minister on Special Tribunal on Crime of Aggression: no practical progress

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has stated that the issue of establishing a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression is the only one in which no practical progress has been made.

Source: Kuleba before the beginning of the Restoring Justice for Ukraine Conference, as reported by European Pravda

Details: He said the issue of establishing a Special Tribunal was the most challenging as two clashing concepts were proposed.

Quote: "Some believe that the tribunal should be launched right now, without resolving legal issues, to create a tribunal that cannot personally prosecute leader Putin and two others. Another group believes there is no point in launching the tribunal until this issue is resolved," Kuleba noted.

"This is the only issue where there is no practical progress, but the discussion on the tribunal parameters continues," Kuleba said, noting that he expects a rich and challenging discussion on this topic.

"We have moved into practical phases in all other issues, where the International Criminal Court issues orders for arrest, work on the compensation mechanism is launched, a group of prosecutors here, in The Hague, is gathering evidence of the crime of aggression and preparing charges, but there is no place to file these charges yet. This is the last element we need to address and we will be discussing it today, among other things," the minister said.

The Ukrainian President's Office described the clause on Russia's responsibility for the war against Ukraine in the agreement with the Netherlands as the "strongest" of all the bilateral agreements signed so far. It also mentions a special tribunal for Russia's aggression in The Hague.

