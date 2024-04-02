Russia still has about 950 missiles: Ukrainian intelligence assesses Russia's capability to launch large-scale attacks

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has reported that Russia has about 950 strategic-tactical and strategic missiles and may be able to conduct several more combined attacks until it will need a pause to accumulate resources.

Source: Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, representative of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "At the moment Russia has about 950 strategic-tactical and strategic missiles with a range of over 350 km.

Taking into account Russia’s typical way of using missiles, which we have been witnessing and analysing in the two years of the full-scale invasion, together with the legal acts and directives of the Armed Forces of Russia, which provide for limited reserves of missile armament, we can estimate that Russia is capable of conducting a few more large-scale attacks using different kinds of armament, such as attack drones, cruise, ballistic, aero-ballistic and hypersonic missiles, in a single attack. We cannot rule out that Russia may then take another pause to stock missile arsenals."

Details: Skibitskyi stated that no one can say for certain whether Russia will target Ukraine’s power facilities. Russia has proven that it may as well launch missile attacks on kindergartens and hospitals.

"Of course, our power infrastructure facilities remain Russia’s primary targets, which was proven in the latest large-scale attacks, as well as other military and civilian facilities. The occupiers continue to monitor the condition of power facilities of Ukraine and conduct space reconnaissance," Skibitskyi added.

Asked about the scale of production of high-precision weapons in Russia, Skibitskyi specified that on average a few dozen missiles are produced every month.

Quote: "For instance, we estimate that Russia is able to produce about 40 Kh-101 missiles, about 40 ballistic and cruise Iskander missiles, a few dozen Kalibr cruise missiles and several aero-ballistic Kinzhal missiles, as well as to modernise 6-8 anti-ship Oniks missiles for attacks on ground targets every month."

