Zelenskyy signs law lowering conscription age to 25

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law that lowers the age limit for conscripts eligible for mobilisation from 27 to 25.

Source: website of the Verkhovna Rada

Details: The record card for the relevant bill – No. 9281, On Military Duty and Military Service – states that the law was returned to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s Parliament) with the president's signature on 2 April.

It also notes that the document had been waiting to be signed in the President’s Office since June 2023, i.e. for 10 months.

Background:

The Verkhovna Rada approved the bill on 30 May 2023.

The Ministry of Defence developed proposals to reduce the minimum age of conscripts in early May.

The ministry explained that if conscripts are on the military register for a lengthy period during martial law, this means that a significant number of citizens fit for military service who do not have the appropriate status cannot be conscripted into military service through mobilisation.

Furthermore, their annual attendance at military enlistment offices, including for medical examinations, is resulting in increased financial costs, a burden on medical workers, and longer waiting lists for military medical boards. During martial law, there is no conscription into regular military service.

On 5 May, the Cabinet of Ministers approved amendments to the bill On Military Duty and Military Service, reducing the age limit for conscripts on the military register from 27 to 25.

