Zelenskyy signs law on electronic office of persons liable for military service

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law on the electronic office of persons liable for military service.

Details: The card of the relevant draft law No. 10062 On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on Improving the Procedure for Processing and Using Data in State Registers for Military Registration and Acquiring the Status of a War Veteran During Martial Law states that the law was returned to the Verkhovna Rada on 2 April with the President's signature.

On 16 January, The Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine's parliament) approved the bill on creating a unified electronic register for conscripts and the automatic issuance of military operation participant certificates.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence announced plans to launch a digital cabinet of those eligible for military service in the second quarter of 2024.

According to Deputy Minister of Defence Kateryna Chornohorenko, the data can be updated in the liable person's personal electronic cabinet without the need to visit territorial recruitment and social support centres, as this information will be already available to them.

