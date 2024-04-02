All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy signs law on electronic office of persons liable for military service

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 2 April 2024, 18:32
Zelenskyy signs law on electronic office of persons liable for military service
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukraine's President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law on the electronic office of persons liable for military service.

Source: Verkhovna Rada website

Details: The card of the relevant draft law No. 10062 On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on Improving the Procedure for Processing and Using Data in State Registers for Military Registration and Acquiring the Status of a War Veteran During Martial Law states that the law was returned to the Verkhovna Rada on 2 April with the President's signature.

Advertisement:

Previously:

  • On 16 January, The Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine's parliament) approved the bill on creating a unified electronic register for conscripts and the automatic issuance of military operation participant certificates.
  • The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence announced plans to launch a digital cabinet of those eligible for military service in the second quarter of 2024.
  • According to Deputy Minister of Defence Kateryna Chornohorenko, the data can be updated in the liable person's personal electronic cabinet without the need to visit territorial recruitment and social support centres, as this information will be already available to them.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: mobilisationmartial lawwarZelenskyy
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024

Second dam bursts in Russia's Orsk: local refinery shut down, state of emergency declared – video

Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight – Ukrainian General Staff

Ukraine's Security Service verifying information regarding summons allegedly issued to Ukrainian journalist following his investigation

Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Ukraine's Security Service chief says situation with draft notice for journalist will be addressed

All News
mobilisation
Zelenskyy signs law on conscription of people aged over 25
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief on "enlisting 500,000 more people": This figure dropped significantly after audit
Ukraine's Defence Ministry names key points of draft law on mobilisation
RECENT NEWS
16:36
Ukraine's spy chief backs Pope's call for general prisoner swap: We just have to convince Russia
16:16
International partners allocate over US$700 million for humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine
16:08
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister comment on new military developments: Our enemies will feel the impact
15:57
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence drones strike 4 Russian Su-30 jets and 1 amphibious aircraft in Yeysk, Russia
15:49
Polish food inspection service bans nearly 10 tonnes of Ukrainian ice cream
15:32
updatedRussians hit Kharkiv city centre, four strikes leave civilians wounded
14:58
"We are preparing a response": Zelenskyy holds talks with heads of Ukrainian military departments
14:29
UK Defence Intelligence: Russian battlefield losses decreased in March
13:55
Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024
13:28
Hungarian PM calls election of anti-Ukrainian president in Slovakia "a big win" for "advocates of peace"
All News
Advertisement: