Streets in Kharkiv renamed to honour deputy minister killed in helicopter crash and famous pilot

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 2 April 2024, 21:18
Streets in Kharkiv renamed to honour deputy minister killed in helicopter crash and famous pilot
Yevhenii Yenin. Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs

A street in Kharkiv has been named after Yevhenii Yenin, the former Deputy Interior Minister who, together with Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, died in a plane crash in the city of Brovary in January 2023. Juice’s Glissade, named after the famous Ukrainian military pilot Andrii "Juice" Pilshchykov, has also appeared in the city. [A glissade is the trajectory that a plane moves along when landing – ed.]

Source: Kharkiv City Council website

Details: The street renamed in Yenin's honour was previously known as Bakulina Street, while Juice’s Glissade used to be known as the Trinkler entry road. 

Advertisement:

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov signed an order on 2 April renaming 17 other place names associated with Russia.

Background:

  • On the morning of 18 January 2023, a helicopter crashed in Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, causing a fire to break out. The crash killed the senior leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs: Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his first deputy Yevhenii Yenin and State Secretary Yurii Lubkovych. In total, 14 people died, including a child.
  • The main theories as to why the incident occurred include violation of the flight rules, technical malfunction, and deliberate actions.
  • A street in Kyiv has been named in honour of Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi.
  • Acclaimed pilot Andrii Pilshchykov, who went by the alias Juice, and two other pilots were killed in a collision between two Ukrainian aircraft in Zhytomyr Oblast on 25 August.

This article has been updated since publication.

