Streets in Kharkiv renamed to honour deputy minister killed in helicopter crash and famous pilot
A street in Kharkiv has been named after Yevhenii Yenin, the former Deputy Interior Minister who, together with Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, died in a plane crash in the city of Brovary in January 2023. Juice’s Glissade, named after the famous Ukrainian military pilot Andrii "Juice" Pilshchykov, has also appeared in the city. [A glissade is the trajectory that a plane moves along when landing – ed.]
Source: Kharkiv City Council website
Details: The street renamed in Yenin's honour was previously known as Bakulina Street, while Juice’s Glissade used to be known as the Trinkler entry road.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov signed an order on 2 April renaming 17 other place names associated with Russia.
Background:
- On the morning of 18 January 2023, a helicopter crashed in Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, causing a fire to break out. The crash killed the senior leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs: Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his first deputy Yevhenii Yenin and State Secretary Yurii Lubkovych. In total, 14 people died, including a child.
- The main theories as to why the incident occurred include violation of the flight rules, technical malfunction, and deliberate actions.
- A street in Kyiv has been named in honour of Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi.
- Acclaimed pilot Andrii Pilshchykov, who went by the alias Juice, and two other pilots were killed in a collision between two Ukrainian aircraft in Zhytomyr Oblast on 25 August.
This article has been updated since publication.
