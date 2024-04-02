All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

European Council President labels support for Ukraine and EU accession talks as priorities

Mariia Yemets, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 2 April 2024, 21:41
European Council President labels support for Ukraine and EU accession talks as priorities
Charles Michel, President of the European Council. Stock photo: Getty Images

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, has stated that supporting Ukraine and opening its accession talks are among the key priorities for the European Union in the near future.

Source: Charles Michel's statements to the media in Vilnius, quoted by LRT; European Pravda

Charles Michel arrived in Lithuania on Tuesday for the second round of consultations on the EU's strategic agenda, with leaders of Lithuania, Czechia, the Netherlands, Sweden and Bulgaria. 

Advertisement:

Quote: "We face extremely serious challenges, so I see three priorities. Firstly, we have to build a strong and secure EU... We have to improve the defence capabilities of the EU countries. And we should help Ukraine as much as necessary. We have to mobilise all possible resources – financial, arms support, political support (...), and we have to start accession talks with Ukraine," the European Council President said.

In his comments, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said that the top priority should renain the same: supporting Ukraine and bringing Russia to justice.

"This is possible if we are strong and united," he said.

Read more: Kyiv will take the Albanian path to EU membership: details of Ukraine's negotiating framework emerge

Background:

  • In their decision of the March summit, the EU leaders called for the early approval of the negotiating framework for Ukraine.
  • Reportedly, both the Ukrainian side and Brussels are working to ensure that negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU officially commence no later than the end of June, when Belgium's presidency of the EU Council ends and Hungary's six-month presidency begins. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EU
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024

Second dam bursts in Russia's Orsk: local refinery shut down, state of emergency declared – video

Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight – Ukrainian General Staff

Ukraine's Security Service verifying information regarding summons allegedly issued to Ukrainian journalist following his investigation

Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Ukraine's Security Service chief says situation with draft notice for journalist will be addressed

All News
EU
EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him
10 years of Euromaidan. How European values determined the path of Ukraine
New Council of Europe commissioner for human rights to pay his first visit in this office to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
16:36
Ukraine's spy chief backs Pope's call for general prisoner swap: We just have to convince Russia
16:16
International partners allocate over US$700 million for humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine
16:08
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister comment on new military developments: Our enemies will feel the impact
15:57
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence drones strike 4 Russian Su-30 jets and 1 amphibious aircraft in Yeysk, Russia
15:49
Polish food inspection service bans nearly 10 tonnes of Ukrainian ice cream
15:32
updatedRussians hit Kharkiv city centre, four strikes leave civilians wounded
14:58
"We are preparing a response": Zelenskyy holds talks with heads of Ukrainian military departments
14:29
UK Defence Intelligence: Russian battlefield losses decreased in March
13:55
Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024
13:28
Hungarian PM calls election of anti-Ukrainian president in Slovakia "a big win" for "advocates of peace"
All News
Advertisement: