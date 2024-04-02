Russia launches airstrike on Sumy hromada, damaging civilian infrastructure
Tuesday, 2 April 2024, 23:36
Russian forces have launched an airstrike on civilian infrastructure in the suburbs of Sumy.
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The enemy conducted an airstrike on Sumy’s suburban civilian infrastructure. According to reports, no one was killed."
Details: Work is underway to deal with the aftermath at the site of the strike. All the essential services are working at the scene.
