Russians attack Sumy Oblast 22 times, one person injured

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 1 April 2024, 22:31
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 22 times, one person injured
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russian forces fired 22 times on the border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on 1 April. A total of 113 explosions have been recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: The Russians launched a FPV drone on Seredyna-Buda hromada, conducted an airstrike from an aircraft with unguided aerial missiles (four explosions) and carried out mortar bombardments (three explosions) [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. One person was injured in mortar shelling.

The Russians fired mortars on Esman hromada (12 explosions). They also launched attacks with FPV drones (three explosions).

The Russians dropped two mines in Shalyhyne hromada.

The Russian forces fired mortars (6 explosions), MLRS (20 explosions), artillery (4 explosions) and used an FPV drone (1 explosion) to attack Khotyn hromada.

Mortar bombardment (eight explosions) and artillery shelling (four explosions) was recorded in Yunakivka hromada.

An FPV drone attacked Svesa hromada (one explosion).

The Russians shelled Velyka Pysarivka hromada with mortars (32 explosions).

The Russians launched unguided aerial missiles from a helicopter in Krasnopillia hromada (12 explosions).

Subjects: Sumy Oblastattackwar
Sumy Oblast
