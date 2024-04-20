All Sections
Air-raid warning issued in Kyiv and many of Ukraine's oblasts; explosion rocks Kherson

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 20 April 2024, 10:34
Air-raid warning issued in Kyiv and many of Ukraine's oblasts; explosion rocks Kherson
Screenshot: alerts.in.ua

The morning of 20 April began with air-raid warnings in many oblasts of Ukraine, including Kyiv, and an explosion rocked the city of Kherson.

Source: an air-raid warning map; Ukraine’s Air Force; Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration

Details: Ukraine’s Air Force reported a threat of the use of ballistic missiles in these areas.

Mrochko said that a "loud explosion" had been heard in Kherson. People are asked to stay in shelters.

