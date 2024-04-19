All Sections
Air-raid warning issued in number of oblasts: explosions in Odesa

Iryna BalachukFriday, 19 April 2024, 13:54
Screenshot: alerts.in.ua

Ukrainian authorities have issued an air-raid warning in the eastern, southern and central oblasts. Media reported explosions in Odesa.

Source: alerts.in.ua; Ukraineʼs Air Force; Suspilne on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "Attention!The threat of ballistic missile use from Crimea! Do not ignore an air-raid warning!"

Details: Suspilne reports that explosions have been heard in Odesa.

Background:

