Air-raid warning issued in number of oblasts: explosions in Odesa

Ukrainian authorities have issued an air-raid warning in the eastern, southern and central oblasts. Media reported explosions in Odesa.

Source: alerts.in.ua; Ukraineʼs Air Force; Suspilne on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "Attention!The threat of ballistic missile use from Crimea! Do not ignore an air-raid warning!"

Details: Suspilne reports that explosions have been heard in Odesa.

Background:

On the night of 18-19 April, Russia fired missiles on Ukraine. An air-raid warning was issued throughout the country. The air raid lasted until 06:15.

In addition, the Russians launched Shahed UAVs.

A residential building was hit by a Russian missile attack in the city of Dnipro on the night of 18-19 April. The five-storey building was partially destroyed, and a fire broke out there.

As a result of the Russian attack, two people were killed in the city of Dnipro; six people, including two children, were killed in Synelnykove; and 29 other residents of the oblast were injured.

On the afternoon of 19 April, the Ukrainian authorities issued an air-raid warning in eight oblasts due to the threat of ballistic missile attacks.

