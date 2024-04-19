Air-raid warning issued in number of oblasts: explosions in Odesa
Friday, 19 April 2024, 13:54
Ukrainian authorities have issued an air-raid warning in the eastern, southern and central oblasts. Media reported explosions in Odesa.
Source: alerts.in.ua; Ukraineʼs Air Force; Suspilne on Telegram
Quote from the Air Force: "Attention!The threat of ballistic missile use from Crimea! Do not ignore an air-raid warning!"
Details: Suspilne reports that explosions have been heard in Odesa.
Background:
- On the night of 18-19 April, Russia fired missiles on Ukraine. An air-raid warning was issued throughout the country. The air raid lasted until 06:15.
- In addition, the Russians launched Shahed UAVs.
- A residential building was hit by a Russian missile attack in the city of Dnipro on the night of 18-19 April. The five-storey building was partially destroyed, and a fire broke out there.
- As a result of the Russian attack, two people were killed in the city of Dnipro; six people, including two children, were killed in Synelnykove; and 29 other residents of the oblast were injured.
- On the afternoon of 19 April, the Ukrainian authorities issued an air-raid warning in eight oblasts due to the threat of ballistic missile attacks.
