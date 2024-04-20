All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians "re-educate" Ukrainian children in occupied territories, spend lavishly on special programmes

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 20 April 2024, 12:21
Russians re-educate Ukrainian children in occupied territories, spend lavishly on special programmes
Stock photo: Christopher Hopefitch, Getty Images

The Russians finance a significant number of programmes aimed at "re-educating" Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied territories.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Kateryna Rashevska, an international lawyer and expert at the Regional Center for Human Rights, during the presentation of the analytical note "Anniversary of the arrest warrants for Putin and Lvova-Belova for the deportation of Ukrainian children: what has it achieved and what comes next?"

Details: Rashevska stated that Russia's approaches have changed: whereas previously they would relocate children permanently to Russian territory, now they only temporarily transport them to Russia or Belarus within "re-education" programmes. 

Advertisement:

These are short-term trips lasting two to three weeks, such as "Cultural Map 85+4", "University Changes", and "More Than a Journey". 

The temporary relocation period is used to teach the children Russian alternative history. The human rights advocate asserts that "insane amounts" of money are spent on these trips and gifts.

Quote: "This so-called re-education constitutes multiple violations of international humanitarian law. We generalise them under terms like ‘militarisation’, ‘russification’ and ‘political indoctrination’ of Ukrainian children. 

They (Russia) have created many programmes under which this is happening. And all of these programmes are exclusively targeted at children from the so-called new regions of the Russian Federation, that is, from the occupied territories of Ukraine," Rashevska noted.

The expert says that the case of the deportation of Ukrainian children relies on Article 8 of the Rome Statute, a provision that establishes a list of war crimes. 

During the presentation of the analytical note, Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) Commissioner for Human Rights, urged diplomatic representatives of partner countries to increase pressure on the Russian Federation and to support Ukraine, particularly within the framework of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

Quote: "We continue to look for new ways and tools to hold the Russian military and political leadership accountable," said Iryna Suslova, Representative of the Ombudsman for Children's Rights. 

Ukrainian human rights activist Olha Aivazovska also noted that the list of perpetrators needs to be expanded. 

"There are many more individuals involved in the destruction of an entire generation of Ukrainian children than just two people, so international justice must expand the list of potential criminals," she said.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: childrendeportation
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
children
Attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Whole family except 6-year-old boy killed
2 teenagers from Kherson Oblast rescued from Russian occupation
Another 2 families with children brought back from occupied territories
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Zelenskyy says Russia wants to disrupt Peace Summit in Switzerland and has detailed plan
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:40
Lukashenko claims life in Belarus has never been better than it is today
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
All News
Advertisement: