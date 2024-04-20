All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Craters amidst burnt trees: Ukraine's National Guard posts video showing state of botanical reserve in Luhansk Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 20 April 2024, 16:21
Craters amidst burnt trees: Ukraine's National Guard posts video showing state of botanical reserve in Luhansk Oblast
Serebrianka reserve. Photo: Ukraine's National Guard on Instagram

Ukraine's National Guard has released a video showing what used to be the Serebrianka Botanical Reserve near the city of Kreminna (Luhansk Oblast). It was filmed by a soldier of the Burevii Brigade.

Source: Ukraine's National Guard on Twitter (Х)

The once majestic green pine trees of the Serebrianka Forest have turned into charred trunks, with deep shell holes and Russian trenches visible around them.

Advertisement:

"The 'Russian world' brought by the invaders is in all its glory," the National Guard officers captioned the video. [The "Russian world" is the general idea of the superiority of Russian Orthodoxy, culture, language, etc., widely promoted by pro-Kremlin figures – ed.]

The local nature reserve is located 8 kilometres southwest of the city of Kreminna, currently under Russian occupation.

The reserve served as a valuable centre of boreal flora (typical for temperate climates) and plant species listed in the Red Book of Ukraine before it ended up on the front line [Red Book of Ukraine is the official national red list of the threatened animals, plants and fungi which are protected by law in Ukraine – ed.].

The total area of the reserve is over 107 hectares. It included swamps, forests, meadows, and rich aquatic and marsh vegetation.

The species of common quail, wood pigeon, pheasant, European mink, red deer, barn owl and jay are just some of the fauna that used to inhabit the botanical reserve.

Background: Earlier, we reported that, as estimated by the anti-corruption centre NGL.media, the Russians have destroyed over UAH 14 billion (about US$359.2 million) worth of forests.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: National GuardLuhansk Oblast
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
National Guard
Russian soldier captured near Urozhaine while storming Ukrainian positions on moped – video
Zelenskyy allows foreigners to serve in National Guard
Ukrainian National Guard Commander visits contact zone – photo
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Zelenskyy says Russia wants to disrupt Peace Summit in Switzerland and has detailed plan
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:40
Lukashenko claims life in Belarus has never been better than it is today
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
All News
Advertisement: