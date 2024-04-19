Another body retrieved from rubble in Dnipro – video

Emergency workers at the site of the Russian strike on the city of Dnipro. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Emergency workers have retrieved the body of a dead woman from the rubble of an apartment block in the city of Dnipro that was bombed by the Russians on the morning of Friday, 19 April.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) on social media

Details: Early reports from SES indicate that seven people, including two children, were killed in the Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

A total of 34 people have been injured, including one child.

The search and rescue operations continue.

Background:

On the morning of 19 April, Russian forces attacked the city of Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Besides the apartment block, two infrastructure facilities in Dnipro were damaged. Four houses were partially destroyed in the town of Synelnykove, and eight more were damaged. A facility in the town of Pavlohrad was also hit.

Eight people are reported to have been killed in this attack.

The Russians also struck the Nikopol district, shelling Nikopol itself with artillery in the evening and Marhanets hromada at night, damaging two houses. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories.

