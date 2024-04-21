All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


NATO Secretary General welcomes US approval of Ukraine aid bill: it means more security for Europe and America

Sunday, 21 April 2024, 09:26
NATO Secretary General welcomes US approval of Ukraine aid bill: it means more security for Europe and America
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has welcomed the approval of the Ukraine aid bill by the US House of Representatives.

Source: Jens Stoltenberg on Twitter (X), European Pravda reports.

Quote: "I welcome that the U.S. House of Representatives has approved a major new package of aid to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Ukraine is using the weapons provided by NATO Allies to destroy Russian combat capabilities. This makes us all safer, in Europe & North America," Stoltenberg wrote.

On Saturday, the US House of Representatives approved a vital bill on foreign aid for Ukraine. 311 members of the House of Representatives voted in favour of the bill, while 112 voted against it.

The draft law was promised to be submitted to the Senate as an amendment to the Senate Foreign Assistance Bill HR.815, which was passed in February. This should simplify the procedure for approving the package in the Senate.

Chuck Schumer, the leader of the Democratic majority in the US Senate, said that the Senate would vote on the bill on Tuesday, 23 April.

US President Joe Biden has promised to sign the approved aid bill.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:29
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect arrested
18:48
Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants security agreement with US to be the strongest
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
15:57
Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka
All News
Advertisement: