NATO Secretary General welcomes US approval of Ukraine aid bill: it means more security for Europe and America

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has welcomed the approval of the Ukraine aid bill by the US House of Representatives.

Quote: "I welcome that the U.S. House of Representatives has approved a major new package of aid to Ukraine.

Ukraine is using the weapons provided by NATO Allies to destroy Russian combat capabilities. This makes us all safer, in Europe & North America," Stoltenberg wrote.

On Saturday, the US House of Representatives approved a vital bill on foreign aid for Ukraine. 311 members of the House of Representatives voted in favour of the bill, while 112 voted against it.

The draft law was promised to be submitted to the Senate as an amendment to the Senate Foreign Assistance Bill HR.815, which was passed in February. This should simplify the procedure for approving the package in the Senate.

Chuck Schumer, the leader of the Democratic majority in the US Senate, said that the Senate would vote on the bill on Tuesday, 23 April.

US President Joe Biden has promised to sign the approved aid bill.

