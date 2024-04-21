US Senate to vote on Ukraine aid package on Tuesday

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has announced that US senators will come out of recess to vote on aid to Ukraine on Tuesday, 23 April.

Source: Chuck Schumer on Х

Quote: "The [US] Senate stands ready to take the next step on the national security supplemental.

The Senate locked in an agreement to finish the work with the first vote on Tuesday [23 April – ed.]."

Background:

The US House of Representatives has approved a vital bill to provide Ukraine with military aid.

House Speaker Mike Johnson introduced the package, which includes support for Ukraine, on Wednesday. It envisages allocating around US$61 billion in aid to Ukraine and allies.

