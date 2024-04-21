All Sections
US Senate to vote on Ukraine aid package on Tuesday

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 21 April 2024, 00:18
US Senate to vote on Ukraine aid package on Tuesday
Chuck Schumer. Photo: Politico

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has announced that US senators will come out of recess to vote on aid to Ukraine on Tuesday, 23 April.

Source: Chuck Schumer on Х

Quote: "The [US] Senate stands ready to take the next step on the national security supplemental.

The Senate locked in an agreement to finish the work with the first vote on Tuesday [23 April – ed.]."

Background:

  • The US House of Representatives has approved a vital bill to provide Ukraine with military aid.
  • House Speaker Mike Johnson introduced the package, which includes support for Ukraine, on Wednesday. It envisages allocating around US$61 billion in aid to Ukraine and allies. 

Subjects: aid for UkraineUSA
