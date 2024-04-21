All Sections
Ukrainian forces stress situation in Chasiv Yar under complete control

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 21 April 2024, 11:55
Ukrainian forces stress situation in Chasiv Yar under complete control
The town of Chasiv Yar. Photo: DeepStateMap

Russian artillery and aircraft are actively engaged on the Bakhmut front, but Ukrainian forces control the situation in the town of Chasiv Yar, a target of the Russians.

Source: Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Voloshyn: "The enemy is pressing Chasiv Yar, but the situation is under complete control; there are no enemy forces in the town.

The assault groups are arriving in infantry fighting vehicles and attacking using drones and artillery support.

In addition, their aircraft have been very annoying lately, bombarding civilian infrastructure and defenders' positions with both FABs [high-explosive bombs] and KABs [guided bombs]."

Details: Voloshyn said the Russians are using North Korean and Chinese-made ammunition to attack Chasiv Yar and the Bakhmut front.

Subjects: Donetsk OblastBakhmutwar
