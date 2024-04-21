All Sections
Children in Dagestan forced to make trench candles and camouflage nets for Russian soldiers – photo

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 21 April 2024, 15:20
Children in Dagestan forced to make trench candles and camouflage nets for Russian soldiers – photo
Photo: Astra

The mandatory school curriculum in Russia’s Dagestan includes the fabrication of trench candles and the weaving of camouflage nets, which will be then sent to the battlefield.

Source: Ministry of Education of Dagestan; Astra

Details: Yahya Buchaev, Dagestan's Minister of Education and Science, instructed school management to organise "additional education and courses in the technology of creating trench candles and camouflage nets for pupils within the framework of extracurricular activities [so as] to provide [these candles and nets] for the special military operation (as the war against Ukraine is called in Russia – ed.)."

Quote from Buchaev: "The introduction of trench candle manufacturing can also help kids learn about patriotism.

This exercise may be related to the study of history and culture, as well as knowledge of assisting defenders on the front lines, which will help students better understand and appreciate their heritage."

 

