Russian forces carried out most attacks on Novopavlivka and Bakhmut fronts on 21 April – General Staff report

Russian forces made 15 attempts to break through the Ukrainian defences on the Novopavlivka front on Sunday, 21 April, with Ukraine's Defence Forces repelling 13 Russian assaults on the Bakhmut front, and 9 each on the Avdiivka and Lyman fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 21 April

Details: Over the course of the day, Ukraine’s Defence Forces clashed with Russian troops 65 times. Russian forces carried out 4 missile strikes and 37 airstrikes. They also deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) 49 times to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements.

Advertisement:

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, more than 10 Ukrainian civilian settlements came under Russian mortar and artillery fire, including Stepok and Turia (Chernihiv Oblast), Stara Huta (Sumy Oblast) and Veterynarne, Hatyshche and Pletenivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

Russian forces did not undertake assault operations on the Kupiansk front, but they deployed mortars and artillery to attack over 10 Ukrainian settlements, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Kotliarivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 9 Russian assaults in the vicinity of Terny (Donetsk Oblast). Russian aircraft struck areas near Nevske (Luhansk Oblast) and Novosadove and Yampolivka (Donetsk Oblast). Over 10 civilian settlements, including Nevske (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny, Yampolivka and Torske (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled 13 Russian assaults near Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhnokamianske and Bohdanivka (Donetsk Oblast), where aircraft-supported Russian forces attempted to improve their tactical positions. Around 20 civilian settlements, including Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar and Stupochky (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

Ukrainian forces repelled 9 Russian assaults near Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast) on the Avdiivka front, where aircraft-supported Russian forces tried to push Ukrainian forces out of their positions. Russian forces also deployed aircraft to strike areas in the vicinity of Soloviove, Oleksandropil, Semenivka and Netailove (Donetsk Oblast). They deployed artillery and mortars to attack more than 10 civilian settlements, including Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka and Umanske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold the Russians back near Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian forces made 15 attempts to break through the Ukrainian defences. Russian aircraft struck areas in the vicinity of Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka and Antonivka (Donetsk Oblast). Over 10 civilian settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Maksymilianivka, Kostiantynivka and Vuhledar (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

On the Orikhiv front, aircraft-supported Russian forces assaulted Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) 3 times. Around 20 civilian settlements, including Chervone, Novodanylivka and Piatykhatky (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Kherson front, Russian forces carried out an unsuccessful assault on Ukrainian positions near Krynky (Kherson Oblast) and conducted an airstrike near Vesele (Kherson Oblast). Around 20 civilian settlements, including Olhivka, Lvove, Ivanivka and Tokarivka (Kherson Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

Over the course of 21 April, Ukrainian aircraft carried out airstrikes on 9 clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment. Ukraine’s air defence forces downed two Kh-59 air-to-surface missiles.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a cluster of Russian military personnel.

Support UP or become our patron!