115 combat clashes took place at front line in Ukraine in one day – Ukrainian General Staff

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 21 April 2024, 07:26
115 combat clashes took place at front line in Ukraine in one day – Ukrainian General Staff
Ukrainian Soldiers. Stock Photo: General Staff

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have repelled 115 attacks by Russian troops in the combat zone over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 21 April

Details: Over the past day, 115 combat clashes took place at the front line.

In total, the Russians launched 15 missile strikes and 63 airstrikes and fired 109 times from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Over the past day, settlements in Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, and Kherson oblasts came under Russian airstrikes.

More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians maintained their military presence in the border areas, conducted sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to vulnerable areas, and increased the density of minefields along the state border.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, attacked Ukrainian positions twice near Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukraine’s Defence Forces 10 times near Terny (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops repelled 28 attacks near Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Klishchiivka, Ivanivske and Novyi (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 32 attacks near Semenivka, Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Nevelske and Oleksandropil (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s defence forces are continuing to hold the Russians back in and around Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to break through the Ukrainian defences 25 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, attacked Ukrainian defenders' positions near Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) four times.

On the Kherson front, the Russians made three unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions over the past day.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force struck eight areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one command post, two areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated, one ammunition storage point, one air defence system and one cluster of Russian weapons and military equipment.

Subjects: General Staffwar
