Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 91 times today, with most of action on 3 fronts – Ukrainian General Staff report

Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 91 times on Saturday, 20 April, with Ukrainian defence forces repelling 25 Russian assaults on the Bakhmut front, 18 on the Avdiivka front and 17 on the Novopavlivka front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 20 April

Details: Over the course of the day, Ukraine’s Defence Forces clashed with Russian troops 91 times. Russian forces carried out 14 missile strikes and 48 airstrikes. They also deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) 61 times to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, over 20 Ukrainian civilian settlements came under Russian mortar and artillery fire, including Senkivka, Leonivka and Yanzhulivka (Chernihiv Oblast) and Pozhnia, Kliusy, Pokrovka, Popivka and Myropilske (Sumy Oblast).

Russian forces did not undertake assault operations on the Kupiansk front, but they carried out an airstrike in the vicinity of Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast). Russian forces also deployed mortars and artillery to attack around 15 Ukrainian settlements, including Stepova Novoselivka, Ivanivka and Kotliarivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 9 Russian assaults in the vicinity of Terny (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through the Ukrainian defences. Russian aircraft also struck areas near Novosadove and Yampolivka (Donetsk Oblast). Over 10 civilian settlements, including Nevske (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny and Torske (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled 25 Russian assaults near Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Klishchiivka, Ivanivske and Novyi (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian forces attempted to improve their tactical positions. Russian aircraft also struck areas in the vicinity of Chasiv Yar and New-York (Donetsk Oblast). More than 10 civilian settlements, including Hryhorivka, Kalynivka and Chasiv Yar (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

Ukrainian forces repelled 18 Russian assaults near Semenivka, Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Umanske and Yasnobrodivka (Donetsk Oblast) on the Avdiivka front, where aircraft-supported Russian forces tried to push Ukrainian forces out of their positions. Russian forces also deployed aircraft to strike areas in the vicinity of Novobakhmutivka, Oleksandropil, Soloviove and Novooleksandrivka (Donetsk Oblast). They deployed artillery and mortars to attack around 15 civilian settlements, including Semenivka, Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne and Netailove (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s defence forces are continuing to hold the Russians back near Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where aircraft-supported Russian forces made 17 attempts to break through the Ukrainian defences. Russian aircraft struck areas in the vicinity of Krasnohorivka, Shakhtarske and Velyka Novosilka (Donetsk Oblast). Over 10 civilian settlements, including Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka and Vuhledar (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

On the Orikhiv front, aircraft-supported Russian forces assaulted Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) once. Russian aircraft struck areas in the vicinity of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). Around 20 civilian settlements, including Stepove, Shcherbaky and Piatykhatky (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Kherson front, Russian forces continued their efforts to push Ukrainian units from their footholds on Dnipro’s left (east) bank and made 3 unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions near Krynky (Kherson Oblast). Around 20 civilian settlements, including Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Novotiahynka, Poniativka, Sadove, Olhivka, Mykolaivka, Veletenske and Kherson (Kherson Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out airstrikes on 8 clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a cluster of Russian military personnel, an ammunition storage point, an air defence system, and a cluster of weapons and equipment.

