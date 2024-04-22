Ukraine to receive all promised F-16 fighter jets from Denmark

Danish Ambassador to Ukraine Ole Egberg Mikkelsen has stated that Copenhagen will deliver all the promised F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Source: Mikkelsen in an interview with the My-Ukraina (We are Ukraine) YouTube channel

Quote: "Don't worry. There will definitely be aircraft for Ukraine. This is our entire F-16 fleet, which is now being decommissioned because we are receiving a new generation of F-35s."

Details: Mikkelsen noted that some of the F-16s will be delivered to Argentina, but Ukraine will receive the promised number of fighter jets.

Background:

In January, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said there is no threat of disruption of the programme to supply F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark.

In February, Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen stated that Denmark is working "at full capacity" to deliver the first F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine this summer.

