All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy comments on Macron's "Olympic truce" idea

Mariia Yemets, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 22 April 2024, 18:13
Zelenskyy comments on Macron's Olympic truce idea
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he does not believe in implementing French President Emmanuel Macron’s idea of a global ceasefire in Russia’s war against Ukraine for the duration of the 2024 Olympics because Russia will not keep any promises.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview for renowned French blogger and journalist Hugo Travers, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy was asked what he thought of the French president’s idea of observing a ceasefire in all major conflicts during the Olympics.

Advertisement:

"I don’t believe this will work with Russia. Not this format of truce in general, or any format of truce with Russia. Emmanuel knows this, and he has witnessed this himself. We were in the Normandy format together, and we underwent the Minsk process together. France, Germany, Ukraine – we are all living witnesses to the fact that there can be no frozen conflict with Russia," Zelenskyy explained.

He stressed that Russia would use any such pause to regroup and strengthen its forces in order to then launch a new attack, and recalled the months which followed the Normandy talks as an example – there was no ceasefire then, and snipers were constantly tracking and attacking Ukrainian soldiers along the contact line.

"No truce, no Olympics and no authority exists for Putin," Zelenskyy summed up.

Background:

  • French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed that a ceasefire should be observed in the world’s major conflicts – including the war in Ukraine – during the Olympic Games, and he is counting on assistance from China's leader in this regard.
  • Macron said France is confident that the Olympics opening ceremony on the River Seine in July will be a success, but backup plans are in place in case the security situation requires it.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: MacronPutinZelenskyy
Advertisement:

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
Macron
Macron to propose global ceasefire, including Ukraine, during Olympics
France to participate in Peace Summit in Switzerland
I can't call on foreign troops to fight in Ukraine because of Russian hype – Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
19:29
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect arrested
18:48
Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants security agreement with US to be the strongest
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
15:57
Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka
All News
Advertisement: