Macron to propose global ceasefire, including Ukraine, during Olympics

Mariia Yemets, STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 15 April 2024, 12:14
Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a proposal to observe a ceasefire in the world’s major conflicts – including the war in Ukraine – during the Olympic Games, and he is counting on assistance from China's leader in this regard.

Source: European Pravda, citing Macron in an interview with RMC and BFMTV on the upcoming Olympic Games hosted by France

Quote from Macron: "The leader of China will be coming to Paris in a few weeks. I have asked him for help. In 2022, we also faced a similar task ahead of the Winter Olympic Games hosted by China... So this could also become a diplomatic moment for peace."

Details: Macron said he would do all he could to achieve an "Olympic ceasefire", clarifying that he was referring to the war between Israel and Hamas, Russia’s war against Ukraine, and the war in Sudan. 

He said he wanted to involve many partners to achieve this.

The president also said France is confident that the Olympic opening ceremony on the Seine in July will be a success, but that contingency plans are in place in case the security situation demands it.

For reference: The 33rd Summer Olympic Games, the 2024 Olympics, will be held in Paris from 26 July to 11 August. The Olympic torch relay will start in April.

Background: Earlier, the French General Directorate of Internal Security had expressed concern about the possibility of terrorist attacks during the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

