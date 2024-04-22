Zelenskyy talks to Biden about military aid for Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has assured Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he will immediately sign the law on providing US military assistance to Ukraine if the Senate approves it.

Source Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "I had a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden following the results of the vote in the House of Representatives. The president assured me that he will immediately sign the law if the Senate approves it. I am grateful to Joe Biden for his continued support for Ukraine and his true global leadership."

Details: Zelenskyy also noted the bipartisan support for the bill and the personal roles played by Speaker Mike Johnson and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

The Ukrainian president told Biden about Russia's aerial terror with thousands of missiles, drones and bombs – in particular about the attack on the Kharkiv TV tower just a few minutes before their conversation. Russia clearly intends to make the city uninhabitable.

Quote: "We discussed the first defence aid package after adopting the law. The president assured me it would be fast and powerful and strengthen our air defence, long-range and artillery capabilities.

We also discussed signing a bilateral security agreement and preparations for the upcoming Peace Summit."

