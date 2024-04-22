All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US prepares "larger than normal" aid package for Ukraine – Politico

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 22 April 2024, 22:14
US prepares larger than normal aid package for Ukraine – Politico
Joe Biden. Stock photo: Getty Images

Politico reports that the administration of US President Joe Biden is preparing a "larger than normal" package of military assistance for Kyiv against the background of the expected approval of additional funding for Ukraine in Congress.

Source: Politico with reference to several American officials; European Pravda

Details: Politico reports that Ukraine's future military aid package has not yet been finalised. However, it is expected to be "significantly larger" than the last US$300 million tranche allocated in March as an emergency measure.

Advertisement:

The publication's sources indicate that the new package will include armoured vehicles, particularly Bradley combat vehicles, Humvee military vehicles and M113 armoured personnel carriers, as well as missiles, artillery and air defence equipment.

One official who spoke to Politico said it was a "big package to help meet Ukraine’s battlefield needs".

Background:

  • On 20 April, the US House of Representatives approved a bill to provide about US$61 billion in military aid for Ukraine.
  • Chuck Schumer, the leader of the Democratic Majority in the US Senate, said the Senate will vote for the bill on Tuesday, 23 April.
  • Bill Keating, a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives, said that a new package of military assistance after the decision of Congress will arrive "faster than anyone thinks".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
USA
US Congressmen in Kyiv explain delay in military aid to Ukraine
US State Department describes victory strategy for Ukraine required by Congress
Zelenskyy talks to Biden about military aid for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
19:29
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect arrested
18:48
Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants security agreement with US to be the strongest
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
15:57
Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka
All News
Advertisement: