US prepares "larger than normal" aid package for Ukraine – Politico

Politico reports that the administration of US President Joe Biden is preparing a "larger than normal" package of military assistance for Kyiv against the background of the expected approval of additional funding for Ukraine in Congress.

Source: Politico with reference to several American officials; European Pravda

Details: Politico reports that Ukraine's future military aid package has not yet been finalised. However, it is expected to be "significantly larger" than the last US$300 million tranche allocated in March as an emergency measure.

The publication's sources indicate that the new package will include armoured vehicles, particularly Bradley combat vehicles, Humvee military vehicles and M113 armoured personnel carriers, as well as missiles, artillery and air defence equipment.

One official who spoke to Politico said it was a "big package to help meet Ukraine’s battlefield needs".

On 20 April, the US House of Representatives approved a bill to provide about US$61 billion in military aid for Ukraine.

Chuck Schumer, the leader of the Democratic Majority in the US Senate, said the Senate will vote for the bill on Tuesday, 23 April.

Bill Keating, a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives, said that a new package of military assistance after the decision of Congress will arrive "faster than anyone thinks".

