All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


DTEK needs US$350 million to rebuild thermal power plants: where to look for funds

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 23 April 2024, 00:18
DTEK needs US$350 million to rebuild thermal power plants: where to look for funds
DTEK Executive Director Dmytro Sakharuk. Stock photo: Sakharuk on Facebook

DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine, has said that it needs US$350 million to restore the capacity it has lost due to Russia’s attacks on thermal power plants (TPPs).

Source: DTEK Executive Director Dmytro Sakharuk at Rebuilding Ukraine, an event organised by Ekonomichna Pravda

Sakharuk noted that electricity shortages are currently expected during peak periods in summer and winter, as Ukraine has lost 8 GW of generation capacity as a result of the recent attacks. 

Advertisement:

Gas turbines can be used to meet critical needs such as powering hospitals, he explained, but to meet needs on a large scale, thermal power generation needs to be restored, Sakharuk said.

Quote: "We have six power plants. One of them is not going to be rebuilt yet because it is close to the front line and there are constant attacks. The only coal supply route there has been destroyed," he said, adding that the TPP has a capacity of 1 GW. 

The damage caused is estimated at US$250 million plus US$100 million needed for repairs, Sakharuk said. For comparison, last year DTEK suffered slightly less damage and spent US$110 million on recovering from the winter attacks of 2022.  

Last year, the company was able to cover this amount itself, but now DTEK is considering various ways of raising funds. For example, it is looking at sourcing parts and components from European energy facilities, and is currently negotiating with the governments of Germany, Romania, Bulgaria, Greece and Lithuania. According to Sakharuk, this method is the fastest solution for Ukraine, but it will not cover all needs. In addition, DTEK can access funds from the Ukraine Energy Support Fund and other donors such as USAID and JICA.

Background:

  • Russian attacks have caused over UAH 986 million (approx. US$24.65 million) worth of damage to land resources at the Kurakhove Thermal Power Plant (TPP) in Donetsk Oblast, with an additional UAH 1 million (US$25,000) worth of damage inflicted on the surrounding environment.
  • Lithuania is willing to provide equipment for the reconstruction and repair of Ukraine's energy facilities.
  • The Lithuanian Energy Ministry has proposed dismantling its mothballed thermal power plants for spare parts and transferring the equipment for the needs of the Ukrainian energy system.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: DTEK
Advertisement:

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
DTEK
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity – video
Nighttime attack on Ukraine's energy facilities: 3 thermal power plants damaged and power engineer wounded
DTEK has lost 50% of generating capacity, repairs will take months – Yasno CEO
RECENT NEWS
19:29
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect arrested
18:48
Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants security agreement with US to be the strongest
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
15:57
Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka
All News
Advertisement: