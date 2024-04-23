Biden discusses support for Ukraine with European Commission President

US President Joe Biden had a telephone conversation on 22 April with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, one of the key topics of which was Ukraine.

Source: White House press service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the conversation, Biden and von der Leyen discussed their unwavering support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

Advertisement:

Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Biden on the recent passage by the House of Representatives of an amendment to the national security supplement. Once it passes the Senate and President Biden signs it into law, this amendment will be important to meeting Ukraine's urgent needs on the battlefield.

"They spoke about how sustained international support is vital to Ukraine’s fight for freedom," the statement says.

Background:

The day before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Joe Biden on the phone after the US House of Representatives passed a bill to help Ukraine.

After speaking with Biden, Zelenskyy announced an agreement to supply long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!