Russian attacks kill 2 people in Donetsk Oblast

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 23 April 2024, 10:43
Destroyed property. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Two people have been killed as a result of Russian attacks on the Pokrovsk district in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "The Pokrovsk district. One person has been killed in Krasnohorivka, and another in Novooleksandrivka in Hrodivka hromada." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Filashkin reported this in the operational summary for the oblast as of the morning of 23 April. 

He also noted that buildings had been damaged in Novohrodivka, Kurakhove, Lyman and Chasiv Yar hromadas as a result of attacks. 

"In total, Russian forces attacked populated areas in Donetsk Oblast 15 times in the past day. We evacuated 130 people from the front line, including 19 children," Filashkin added.

