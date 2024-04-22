All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia claims to have captured Novomykhailivka, Ukraine's Armed Forces insist they hold part of the village

Olha Kyrylenko, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 22 April 2024, 16:18
Russia claims to have captured Novomykhailivka, Ukraine's Armed Forces insist they hold part of the village
Screenshot

Russia’s Ministry of Defence has announced the capture of Novomykhailivka, a village south of Mariinka in Donetsk Oblast, but Ukrainska Pravda disputes this claim, citing Ukrainian Defence Forces who say they retain control of the northern part of the village.

Sources: a report by the Russian Defence Ministry; Ukrainska Pravda sources in the 79th Separate Tavriia Air Assault Brigade deployed on the Novomykhailivka front; data from Ukrainian OSINT researchers DeepState

Details: The Defence Forces most likely still maintain positions at the dachas north of Novomykhailivka, across the Sukhi Yaly River. This is the sole area of the village designated as a "grey zone" on the DeepState map.

Advertisement:

According to both Ukrainska Pravda and DeepState, the Russians have now taken over the remainder of the settlement. Novomykhailivka has been completely destroyed and is uninhabitable.

The Russians started their march on Novomykhailivka in autumn of 2023, and by February 2024, the village was the site of fierce fighting. The Ukrainian military, especially the paratroopers of the 79th Brigade, successfully repelled Russian attacks throughout April 2024. The Russians conducted an offensive with both military equipment and infantry, often moving in small assault groups consisting of 6-8 people.

Ukrainska Pravda journalists recently observed from a drone how challenging it was for the paratroopers of the 79th Brigade to maintain their positions in the destroyed village.

Background: Following the capture of Mariinka in January 2024, the Russian army is resuming its offensive on this front, particularly around Mariinka itself. North of Mariinka, the Russians are exerting pressure on the relatively large city of Krasnohorivka, and to the south, on the villages of Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka, as well as on Novomykhailivka, which has almost been captured.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RussiawarDonbas
Advertisement:

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
Russia
UK intelligence reveals existence of Bars Kaskad unit recruiting rich Russians
Czechia wants to restrict travel for Russian diplomats again
Russia has lost over 460,000 soldiers since start of war
RECENT NEWS
19:29
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect arrested
18:48
Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants security agreement with US to be the strongest
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
15:57
Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka
All News
Advertisement: