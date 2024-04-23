Most weapons from US aid package for Ukraine are already in Germany and Poland – CNN

Most weapons from the US aid package for Ukraine are already in storages in Germany and Poland, which will accelerate the pace of delivery after a corresponding bill is adopted.

Source: CNN with reference to an American source familiar with the process of supplying Ukraine with military aid, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Even though American officials do not talk about it openly, a source reports that a bigger part of this aid is located at German and Polish storages which will likely shorten the period necessary to deliver it to Ukraine.

A source added that artillery shells will be one of the first elements delivered to Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials will seek to send the armament to the locations where they are needed most after they cross the border as soon as possible, but this will still be a big logistical issue due to the huge quantity of the armament.

Even with the new aid package, the issue of Russia’s superiority in the combat zone will not be solved right away.

Background:

On 20 April, the US House of Representatives approved a bill to provide about US$61 billion in military aid for Ukraine.

Chuck Schumer, the leader of the Democratic Majority in the US Senate, said the Senate will vote for the bill on Tuesday, 23 April.

Member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Democratic Representative Bill Keating, during his visit to Kyiv, stated that the new package of military assistance would arrive "faster than anyone thinks possible" after Congress makes its decision.

The media reported that the United States is preparing a "larger than usual" military assistance package for Kyiv.

Ukraine's Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova does not rule out that the first package of US weapons under the new legislation passed by Congress may arrive in Ukraine as early as April.

