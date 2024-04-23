Ukrainian government allocates US$200 million for construction of fortifications

The Ukrainian government has allocated UAH 8 billion (circa US$200 million) for construction of fortifications by redistributing the state budget expenditures.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, at the government assembly

Quote: "Thus, since the beginning of 2024 alone we have allocated almost UAH 8 billion for the strengthening of defence lines. Moreover, we are not going to stop there."

He stressed that the government seeks to create a strong defensive rampart which will "protect our soldiers and help our army prevail in the combat zone".

Background: At the beginning of April, it was reported that the government had allocated supplementary UAH 5.6 billion (about US$140 million) for construction of fortifications in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts.

