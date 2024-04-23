All Sections
Russians try to capture Ivanivske and outskirts of Bohdanivka in order to break through to Chasiv Yar

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 23 April 2024, 16:16
Russians try to capture Ivanivske and outskirts of Bohdanivka in order to break through to Chasiv Yar
Screenshot: DeepState Map as of 23 April

Russian forces are attempting to take the settlement of Ivanivske and the outskirts of Bohdanivka in order to get access to the Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces, on the air of the national 24/7 newscast 

Quote: "On the eastern front, the situation has worsened in recent days, but there have been no big developments. Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka are currently the most intense sectors of the front in the area of responsibility of our Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces' command.

The situation in the zone of combat is challenging, but the Defence Forces are in control. In some places and directions, the enemy force continues to try to attack our defenders' positions with artillery, tanks, various sorts of drones, and aircraft…

The invaders are attempting to seize the village of Ivanivske and the surrounding area of Bohdanivka at all costs in order to break through to Chasiv Yar, where our men, after gargantuan efforts, managed to halt the enemy for more than one day and stabilise the situation on this front."

Details: According to Voloshyn, all attempts by the Russian army to advance have been successfully repelled by the Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian soldiers destroy a significant amount of Russian equipment.

He also stated that the weaponry and military equipment that would soon be sent by foreign partners "will provide an opportunity to improve and change the situation both on the Bakhmut front as well as on the Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts."

Furthermore, these weapons can induce changes throughout the entire line of contact, since "they will help achieve technical superiority over the enemy, including in high-tech weapons. This will, most importantly, create conditions to gain strategic superiority."

According to Voloshyn, Russian forces launched 19 unsuccessful strikes on the Lyman front, targeting the Serebrianka Forest and the settlements of Nadiia and Novoiehorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Terny and Torske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians did not launch offensive actions.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops repelled 16 attacks near the settlements of Zolotarivka, Spirne, Vyimka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukraine’s defenders withstood 18 attacks on the towns of Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, Umanske, Berdychi, Pervomaiske, Ocheretyne, Novokalynove, and Yasnohorodivka. On this front, the Russians have reduced the number of heavy attacks against the settlement of Berdychi and are attempting to bypass it from the side of Ocheretyne.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine's soldiers continue to hold back the Russians in the settlements of Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, and Mykilske. The Russians attempted to break past Ukrainian defences 20 times during the day. Also on this front, the Russians continue their assault in and around Krasnohorivka.

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastwaroccupation
