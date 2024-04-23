All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians kill elderly woman in Kherson Oblast

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 23 April 2024, 16:27
Russians kill elderly woman in Kherson Oblast
Stock photo: Getty Images

On the afternoon of 23 April, the Russian army opened fire on the village of Kozatske in Kherson Oblast, killing an 82-year-old woman.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Details: According to Prokudin, the woman received fatal injuries.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Russian forces killed an inhabitant of Kozatske. In the afternoon, the aggressors launched another attack on the village. An 82-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the bombardment. I extend my sympathies to her family."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kherson Oblastcasualtieswar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Global majority "must force Russia into peace", foundations will be laid in June

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
Kherson Oblast
Russians drop explosive from drone, injuring Kherson Oblast resident
Russians attack Kherson Oblast, 2 people killed
Russians continue attacks on six fronts, 86 combat clashes in one day − Ukrainian General Staff
RECENT NEWS
19:29
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect arrested
19:12
Zelenskyy: Global majority "must force Russia into peace", foundations will be laid in June
18:48
Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants security agreement with US to be the strongest
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
All News
Advertisement: