Russians kill elderly woman in Kherson Oblast

On the afternoon of 23 April, the Russian army opened fire on the village of Kozatske in Kherson Oblast, killing an 82-year-old woman.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: According to Prokudin, the woman received fatal injuries.

Quote: "Russian forces killed an inhabitant of Kozatske. In the afternoon, the aggressors launched another attack on the village. An 82-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the bombardment. I extend my sympathies to her family."

