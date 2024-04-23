People covered in blood, moaning in pain: police video shows aftermath of Russian attack on Kostiantynivka – video

Police paramedics came to the rescue of people who were injured by an aerial bomb launched by Russian forces on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, on 23 April.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s National Police

Details: Around 09:34, Russian forces dropped a UMPB-D-30 SM guided aerial bomb on the city centre. Five people were injured by shrapnel as they were driving in a car near the epicentre of the explosion.

Quote: "Police arrived within minutes of the strike to assist the civilians. Three women aged between 51 and 55 and two men, 57 and 70, were hurt. The paramedics treated the injured people and took them to hospital."

