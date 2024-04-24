Bundestag official demands that Scholz give Taurus missiles to Ukraine amid US Senate approval of aid
Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 11:05
Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, Chair of the Bundestag Defence Committee, has urged Chancellor Olaf Scholz to provide Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles after the US Senate approved a billion-dollar aid package.
Source: German news channel n-tv, citing the official, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Strack-Zimmermann stressed that, based on media reports, the first aid package from the US to Ukraine would include long-range ATACMS missiles.
"The Chancellor has always assured us that he is focusing on the United States," she said.
The lawmaker stated this is a sufficient reason "to act now on the Taurus issue".
Background:
- The German CDU/CSU (Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union) Parliamentary Group has urged UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to pressure his German counterpart to supply Ukraine with cruise missiles.
- On 23 April, the Senate approved a legislation package that envisages almost US$61 billion in supplemental military and economic aid to Ukraine, as well as assistance to other US allies.
- US President Joe Biden plans to sign the document on Wednesday, 24 April.
