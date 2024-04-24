Bundestag official demands that Scholz give Taurus missiles to Ukraine amid US Senate approval of aid

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, Chair of the Bundestag Defence Committee, has urged Chancellor Olaf Scholz to provide Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles after the US Senate approved a billion-dollar aid package.

Source: German news channel n-tv, citing the official, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Strack-Zimmermann stressed that, based on media reports, the first aid package from the US to Ukraine would include long-range ATACMS missiles.

Advertisement:

"The Chancellor has always assured us that he is focusing on the United States," she said.

The lawmaker stated this is a sufficient reason "to act now on the Taurus issue".

Background:

The German CDU/CSU (Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union) Parliamentary Group has urged UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to pressure his German counterpart to supply Ukraine with cruise missiles.

On 23 April, the Senate approved a legislation package that envisages almost US$61 billion in supplemental military and economic aid to Ukraine, as well as assistance to other US allies.

US President Joe Biden plans to sign the document on Wednesday, 24 April.

Support UP or become our patron!