Bundestag official demands that Scholz give Taurus missiles to Ukraine amid US Senate approval of aid

Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 24 April 2024, 11:05
Bundestag official demands that Scholz give Taurus missiles to Ukraine amid US Senate approval of aid
Taurus long-range air-to-surface missile during a media day presentation. Stock photo: Getty Images

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, Chair of the Bundestag Defence Committee, has urged Chancellor Olaf Scholz to provide Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles after the US Senate approved a billion-dollar aid package.

Source: German news channel n-tv, citing the official, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Strack-Zimmermann stressed that, based on media reports, the first aid package from the US to Ukraine would include long-range ATACMS missiles.

"The Chancellor has always assured us that he is focusing on the United States," she said.

The lawmaker stated this is a sufficient reason "to act now on the Taurus issue".

Background:

  • The German CDU/CSU (Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union) Parliamentary Group has urged UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to pressure his German counterpart to supply Ukraine with cruise missiles.
  • On 23 April, the Senate approved a legislation package that envisages almost US$61 billion in supplemental military and economic aid to Ukraine, as well as assistance to other US allies.
  • US President Joe Biden plans to sign the document on Wednesday, 24 April.

