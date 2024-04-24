US Senate approves aid to Ukraine

The US Senate voted overwhelmingly in favour of the US$95.3 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan on Tuesday (23 April).

Source: Senate session broadcast

Details: The bill allocating funding to US allies received 79 votes in favour, and 17 senators voted against it.

This means that both houses of the US Congress have approved the bill.

For the bill to come into force, it must be signed by US President Joe Biden.

Background: On 20 April, the US House of Representatives approved a bill to provide about US$61 billion in military aid for Ukraine.

Ukraine's Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova has not ruled out that the first package of US weapons under the new legislation passed by Congress could arrive in Ukraine as early as April.

