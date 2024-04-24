All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service drones hit 2 oil depots in Smolensk Oblast of Russia, source in SSU says – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 24 April 2024, 11:06
Drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) hit two oil depots in Smolensk Oblast of Russia.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in the SSU

Details: The source said that Rosneft suffered losses at two fuel and lubricants storage and transfer facilities in Yartsevo and Rozdory in Smolensk Oblast on the night of 23-24 April. 

Drones from the Security Service of Ukraine facilitated these strikes, the source adds. 

These facilities stored 26,000 cubic metres of Russian fuel and lubricants. After the explosions at the sites, a massive fire broke out, leading to the evacuation of personnel. 

It is known that Ukrainian special services have repeatedly emphasised that similar facilities, which supply the Russian defence industry, are legitimate targets for Ukraine, which is resisting Russia in a bloody war.

Background: Russian media reported that fires occurred in Smolensk Oblast (Russia) due to a UAV attack on "fuel and energy facilities in the Smolensk and Yartsevsky districts" of Smolensk Oblast on the night of 23-24 April.

