88-year-old man flees from Russian-occupied settlement in Donetsk Oblast on his own

88-year-old Mr Ivan from Donetsk Oblast managed to flee from occupied territories on his own. Photo: Filashkin on Facebook

An 88-year-old man known only as Ivan who lived in the village of Ocheretyne, Donetsk Oblast, has managed to get out of the occupied territory on his own. The Russians had taken his Ukrainian-issued passport away in order to replace it with a Russian one.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Filashkin said that volunteers met the old man in Ukrainian territory and helped him reach the town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

"Ivan spent the whole night walking to a crossing. Since there were attacks, he had to wait them out. And then he kept going.

All he had was his pension certificate and a backpack with his belongings. The occupiers had taken away his Ukrainian passport, and his neighbours' too," Filashkin said.

Ivan is being evacuated to a temporary shelter in the city of Dnipro. Later, he will be transferred to a social protection institution, where he will be provided with housing and any help he needs.

"Ivan's story is impressive. This is an example of a civic position and love for the Motherland," said Filashkin.

Background: A family with two children was evacuated from the town of Hola Prystan in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

