All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court confiscates 5 planes, flats and a tourist boat from Russia-appointed head of Zaporizhzhia

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 24 April 2024, 11:33
Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court confiscates 5 planes, flats and a tourist boat from Russia-appointed head of Zaporizhzhia
Yevhen Balytskyi. Photo: pro-Russian Telegram channels

Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has confiscated the property belonging to Yevhen Balytskyi, the Russian-installed "head" of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, to his father and son.

Source: HACC press service

Quote: "On 23 April, the panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court partially satisfied the administrative claim brought by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine against the former lawmaker who chaired the occupying administration of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as his father and son, who are collaborating with the aggressor country, and imposed a sanction on them under paragraph 1-1 of Article 4.1 of the Law of Ukraine On Sanctions."

Advertisement:

Details: In particular, the HACC confiscated the following assets to the state revenue:

  • three flats, a residential building and two land plots in the city of Melitopol;
  • four cars;
  • five planes;
  • a homemade tourist boat;
  • funds in bank accounts;
  • shares in nine companies.

For reference: Balytskyi was a member of the Ukrainian parliament from 2012 to 2019 from the pro-Russian Party of Regions and the Opposition Bloc factions. Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he turned collaborator and headed the Russian occupying administration of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, centred in Melitopol. Ukraine sentenced him in absentia to 15 years in prison.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: occupationZaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement:

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
occupation
Russians try to capture Ivanivske and outskirts of Bohdanivka in order to break through to Chasiv Yar
Another family brought back to Ukraine from occupation: Russians shot near their heads to intimidate them – photo
Russians repeat Avdiivka attack tactics to capture Chasiv Yar – UK Defence Intelligence
RECENT NEWS
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
15:57
Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka
15:39
"I'm running against a 6-year-old": Biden jokes about Trump
15:23
Macron wants to start discussions on European defence including nuclear weapons
All News
Advertisement: