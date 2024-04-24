Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court confiscates 5 planes, flats and a tourist boat from Russia-appointed head of Zaporizhzhia

Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has confiscated the property belonging to Yevhen Balytskyi, the Russian-installed "head" of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, to his father and son.

Source: HACC press service

Quote: "On 23 April, the panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court partially satisfied the administrative claim brought by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine against the former lawmaker who chaired the occupying administration of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as his father and son, who are collaborating with the aggressor country, and imposed a sanction on them under paragraph 1-1 of Article 4.1 of the Law of Ukraine On Sanctions."

Details: In particular, the HACC confiscated the following assets to the state revenue:

three flats, a residential building and two land plots in the city of Melitopol;

four cars;

five planes;

a homemade tourist boat;

funds in bank accounts;

shares in nine companies.

For reference: Balytskyi was a member of the Ukrainian parliament from 2012 to 2019 from the pro-Russian Party of Regions and the Opposition Bloc factions. Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he turned collaborator and headed the Russian occupying administration of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, centred in Melitopol. Ukraine sentenced him in absentia to 15 years in prison.

