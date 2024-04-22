Another family brought back to Ukraine from occupation: Russians shot near their heads to intimidate them – photo

A family with two children was brought back to Ukrainian-controlled territory. Photo: Dmytro Lubinets

A family with two children, a 12-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, was evacuated from the town of Hola Prystan in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast. Living in fear, the parents did not let the children out of the yard of their house.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Human Rights Commissioner

Details: Lubinets said that the family decided to leave the temporarily occupied settlement after the sham elections of the Russian leader were held in the occupied territories of Ukraine under duress and attacks.

At that time, the Ukrainian family learned from a collaborator neighbour that the so-called new authorities would deprive children who did not attend Russian schools of parental care.

A 12-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl left the town of Hola Prystan with their parents. Photo: Dmytro Lubinets

"In order for their son to continue receiving Ukrainian education and their daughter to go to the first grade of a Ukrainian school, the parents tried to flee as soon as possible. It was difficult due to the lack of funds, because the children's father did not get a job with the occupiers on principle, but earned money by helping the town’s residents," Lubinets said.

He added that the family also suffered from the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant by the Russians on 6 June 2023.

The Russian military also came to the family’s home three times to conduct searches.

The parents did not let the children leave the yard out of fear. Photo: Dmytro Lubinets

"The town's residents have a pro-Ukrainian position, and the teenagers have the courage to even voice it. To intimidate them, the Russians took them to a field and shot them near their heads," Lubinets stated.

The family is currently in Ukraine.

Lubinets added that the children are preparing for school, and their parents, with the help of state authorities, are building the foundation for a new life.

Background: Ukrainska Pravda reported earlier that 10 more children who were under occupation were brought back to Ukraine.

