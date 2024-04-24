All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 24 April 2024, 17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
Dmytro Kuleba. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has encouraged Western allies to increase weapons manufacturing to bolster aid for Ukraine, emphasising that renewed US military support is not enough to defeat Russia.

Source: The Guardian, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba said Ukraine's allies should move from "expressing condolences and sympathy to Ukrainians and promising to help with recovery, to preventing loss of life and destruction of the country".

Advertisement:

The foreign minister said the resumption of US military aid after months of delay in Congress would not be enough to fight off Russia: "No single package can stop the Russians. What will stop the Russians is a united front of all of Ukraine and all of its partners."

Kuleba also urged the West to increase weapons production, as Ukraine has done, since Russia currently produces ten times more weapons, while Kyiv faces a shortage of air defence systems.

Quote: "When I see what Russia achieved in building up its defence industrial base in two years of the war, and what the West has achieved… I think something is wrong on the part of the West. The West has to realise the era of peace in Europe is over."

The minister said military industrial production by Ukraine's allies is expected to peak no sooner than late 2024.

In the same interview, Kuleba welcomed the decision by the US Congress to approve US$61 billion worth of additional funding for aid to Ukraine.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a joint meeting at the same time to discuss further cooperation to support Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Dmytro KulebaRussiaUSAaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
Dmytro Kuleba
Foreign Minister explains why Ukrainian consulates suspended services for men liable for military service
A bad day for Putin: Ukraine's foreign minister comments on US aid approval
Ukraine's Foreign Minister reports G7 identified "specific steps" to help Ukraine in war with Russia
RECENT NEWS
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
15:57
Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka
15:39
"I'm running against a 6-year-old": Biden jokes about Trump
15:23
Macron wants to start discussions on European defence including nuclear weapons
All News
Advertisement: