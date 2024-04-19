Ukraine's Foreign Minister reports G7 identified "specific steps" to help Ukraine in war with Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has reported that his counterparts from the Group of Seven have identified "specific steps" that will assist Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The minister stated that the West has the opportunity "as soon as possible" to equip Ukraine with all of the resources it requires to "save Europe from a larger war."

"We identified specific steps that Western partners will take to assist Ukraine," Kuleba stated, without providing any details.

The Ukrainian foreign minister is in Italy to negotiate with the Group of Seven. One of the key issues is the transfer of air defence equipment to Ukraine.

Previously:

At a meeting with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani in Italy, Kuleba discussed the strengthening of Ukraine's air defence, the Peace Summit and the recovery of Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukraine’s foreign minister called on the G7 countries to follow Germany's example and decide on the supply of additional air defence systems as soon as possible.

On 13 April, Germany announced the urgent supply of one Patriot anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine.

