Foreign Minister explains why Ukrainian consulates suspended services for men liable for military service

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has confirmed reports of suspending consular services to Ukrainian men liable for military service residing abroad.

Source: Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter (X)

Details: Kuleba noted that the protection of the rights and interests of Ukrainian citizens abroad has been and remains a priority for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. However, in the current circumstances, the main priority is the fight for Ukraine's survival.

"How it looks like now: a man of conscription age went abroad, showed his state that he does not care about its survival, and then comes and wants to receive services from this state. It does not work this way. Our country is at war," Kuleba emphasised.

He reminded men liable for military service that the obligation to update their data at the territorial military enlistment offices existed even before the adoption of the new mobilisation law.

"If anyone believes that while someone is fighting far away at the frontline and risking his or her life for this state, someone else is staying abroad but receiving services from this state, then this is not how it works. Staying abroad does not relieve a citizen of his or her duties to the Homeland. That is why yesterday I ordered measures to restore fair attitudes toward men of conscription age in Ukraine and abroad. This will be fair," he said.

He added that soon the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will provide further clarification regarding the procedure for obtaining consular services for men of conscription age at diplomatic missions abroad.

Background:

On 11 April, the Verkhovna Rada passed in full the bill on issues of mobilisation, military registration and military service.

Meanwhile, Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee, considers additional mobilisation in Ukraine necessary.

