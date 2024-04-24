Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business

The Danish Carlsberg Group will invest about UAH 2 billion (approx. US$50.5 million) in Ukrainian business.

Source: press service of Carlsberg Ukraine following the results of a meeting of Carlsberg Group’s CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Details: The company is one of the largest Danish investors in Ukraine, owns three breweries in the country and is one of the largest taxpayers, paying over UAH 3 billion (US$75.8 million) in taxes and fees annually.

"Your activity in the Ukrainian market is impressive. With your investments, you set an example for other partners and investors," Zelenskyy said during the meeting.

The president also expressed confidence that the cooperation between Ukraine and Denmark, based on mutual respect and common values, would develop further and grow stronger.

Aarup-Andersen also visited Kyiv brewery PJSC Carlsberg Ukraine, where a new production line was established last year, and expressed his gratitude to the Ukrainian counterparts for their resistance in the conditions of the war.

The press service of the company added that one of the key moments of the visit was signing the Memorandum on Deepening the Cooperation between Ukraine and Denmark, which opens new possibilities in such key sectors as trade, investments, energy, shipbuilding, and the development of seaport infrastructure.

"The agreement opens new opportunities for cooperation that will facilitate the long-term development and rebuilding of Ukraine. The key aspect is the allocation of €40 million by the Danish government for the support of the Ukrainian private sector and the creation of new workplaces.

The memorandum also provides for the allocation of €380 million for the support of critical infrastructure," the statement says.

