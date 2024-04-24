All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


European Commission proposes sanctions against ships transporting equipment from North Korea to Russia – Reuters

Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 21:14
European Commission proposes sanctions against ships transporting equipment from North Korea to Russia – Reuters
Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Commission will suggest sanctions against the vessels delivering North Korean military equipment to Russia, as well as tankers that violate the G7 countries’ price cap on Russian oil.

Source: Reuters with reference to sources in the EU  

Details: The European Commission is finishing its proposal concerning the 14th sanctions package against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"Western powers have accused North Korea of supplying weapons, including ballistic missiles and munitions, to power Russia's war machine.

The United States said in February that North Korea had delivered more than 10,000 containers of munitions and related material since September," Reuters said.

The European Commission also aims to implement sanctions against oil tankers of the so-called "shadow fleet" that export Russian oil, bypassing the price cap set by the Group of Seven (G7) countries.

It is expected that 40 companies will be added to the list of persons and legal entities subject to sanctions. The list includes the Russian companies that procure equipment for the armed forces, as well as third-country companies that sell electronics, semiconductors and chips that have military uses to Russia.

Third-country companies are based in the UAE, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye and China and sell equipment of European and American origin to Russia.

Sources of Reuters report that the European Commission holds non-official discussions with the member states before presenting its proposal.

Background:                                              

Valdis Dombrovskis, Vice President of the European Commission, confirmed that the EU had started working on the next 14th sanctions package against Russia due to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: sanctionsNorth KoreaRussiaships
Advertisement:

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
sanctions
Canada allows Airbus to use Russian titanium in aircraft production despite sanctions – Reuters
Ukraine seizes machine-building plant and Tu-95 aircraft engines owned by Russian Ministry of Defence
Details emerge of new sanctions package against Russia
RECENT NEWS
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
15:57
Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka
15:39
"I'm running against a 6-year-old": Biden jokes about Trump
15:23
Macron wants to start discussions on European defence including nuclear weapons
All News
Advertisement: