European Commission proposes sanctions against ships transporting equipment from North Korea to Russia – Reuters

The European Commission will suggest sanctions against the vessels delivering North Korean military equipment to Russia, as well as tankers that violate the G7 countries’ price cap on Russian oil.

Source: Reuters with reference to sources in the EU

Details: The European Commission is finishing its proposal concerning the 14th sanctions package against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

"Western powers have accused North Korea of supplying weapons, including ballistic missiles and munitions, to power Russia's war machine.

The United States said in February that North Korea had delivered more than 10,000 containers of munitions and related material since September," Reuters said.

The European Commission also aims to implement sanctions against oil tankers of the so-called "shadow fleet" that export Russian oil, bypassing the price cap set by the Group of Seven (G7) countries.

It is expected that 40 companies will be added to the list of persons and legal entities subject to sanctions. The list includes the Russian companies that procure equipment for the armed forces, as well as third-country companies that sell electronics, semiconductors and chips that have military uses to Russia.

Third-country companies are based in the UAE, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye and China and sell equipment of European and American origin to Russia.

Sources of Reuters report that the European Commission holds non-official discussions with the member states before presenting its proposal.

Background:

Valdis Dombrovskis, Vice President of the European Commission, confirmed that the EU had started working on the next 14th sanctions package against Russia due to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

