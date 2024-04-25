All Sections
Russia is lying about "Polish plans to annex part of Ukraine" – Polish foreign minister

Ivanna Kostina, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 25 April 2024, 12:05
Russia is lying about Polish plans to annex part of Ukraine – Polish foreign minister
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski. Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski says Russian propaganda leaders are trying to trigger a conflict between Poles and Ukrainians, including by making claims about "Poland's plans to annex Ukrainian territories".

Source: Sikorski speaking in the Polish Sejm (lower house of the parliament) on Poland's foreign policy priorities, as reported by European Pravda, citing Polish radio station RMF FM

Details: Maintaining the European Union's comprehensive support for Ukraine's independence, including its efforts to join the EU, will be a priority of the Polish government's European policy, Sikorski said.

"Russia is lying about Poland's alleged plans to annex part of Ukraine. Donbas is Ukraine; Crimea is Ukraine. Lviv, Volyn, and the former Eastern Halychyna are also Ukraine. So I’m repeating this so that the Kremlin can hear it: Lviv is Ukraine," the foreign minister said, pronouncing the name Lviv in the Ukrainian rather than the Polish way.

Sikorski stressed that Russian leaders and propagandists want to push Poles into a conflict with Ukrainians.

He noted that Poland has joined the G7 declaration on mutual long-term commitments to Ukraine to increase the effectiveness of its actions. He emphasised that as a neighbouring country and a military, humanitarian and energy hub, Poland wants to shape these commitments together rather than watch from the sidelines while others do so.

The minister said Polish companies should play an important role in rebuilding Ukraine's economy and infrastructure. He noted that the position of commissioner for Ukraine’s recovery has been created to support their efforts.

Background: 

  • Earlier, Radosław Sikorski said that after two years of Russia's unprovoked war against Ukraine, both sides are exhausted.
  • Opinion polls show that over 70% of Poles would not want Polish troops or troops from other NATO countries' to be involved in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

